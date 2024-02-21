True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 268,450.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.75. 273,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,734. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.81. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

