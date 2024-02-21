True Wealth Design LLC Buys Shares of 25,407 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

