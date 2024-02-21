True Wealth Design LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 4,534,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

