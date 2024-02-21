True Wealth Design LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 204,975.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,549. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

