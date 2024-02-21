True Wealth Design LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 202,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 113.27%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

