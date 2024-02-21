True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 10,181 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 203,620.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 687,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

