True Wealth Design LLC Sells 105 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

True Wealth Design LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

CHKP traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,156. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

