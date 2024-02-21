True Wealth Design LLC Sells 268 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,918. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

