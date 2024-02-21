True Wealth Design LLC Sells 309 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 522.3% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 1,483,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,403. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.