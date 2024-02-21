True Wealth Design LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

DINO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,662. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

