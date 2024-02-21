True Wealth Design LLC Sells 467 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

