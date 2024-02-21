TrueCar’s (TRUE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 317,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,907. The company has a market cap of $360.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.65. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

