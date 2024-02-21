Truist Financial Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

