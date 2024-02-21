Truist Financial Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $179.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,945,356.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

