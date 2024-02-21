Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $376,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

