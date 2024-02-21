Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $249,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

TSN opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

