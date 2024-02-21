U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,949 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $164,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,612. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.