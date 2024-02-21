UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

BTAI stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

