Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and $1.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,285.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.00507863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001741 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17412426 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,230,600.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

