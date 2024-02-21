Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,556. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
