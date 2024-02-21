Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,556. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.