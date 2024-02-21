UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,300 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

