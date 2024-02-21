UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,100 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

