UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

