UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $271.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

