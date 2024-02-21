UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $337,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

