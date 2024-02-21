UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

GNL stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

