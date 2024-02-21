UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

