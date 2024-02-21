UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.5 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

