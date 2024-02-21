UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

