UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 900 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 521.74%.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

