UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $323.71 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.42.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

