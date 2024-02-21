UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

