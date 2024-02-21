UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474,920 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.62.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

