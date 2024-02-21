UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE XHR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

