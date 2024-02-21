UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,586 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.75. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $142.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

