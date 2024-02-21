Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Get Unisys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Unisys by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.