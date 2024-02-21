United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA remained flat at 2.60 on Wednesday. 4,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.46. United Maritime has a 1-year low of 2.01 and a 1-year high of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of United Maritime worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

