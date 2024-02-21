United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 335,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,123. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

