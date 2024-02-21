Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. 79,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 67,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

