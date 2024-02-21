Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. 79,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 67,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 6.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Biotechnology
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.