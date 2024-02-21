Universal Insurance (UVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

UVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

