Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,393,000 after purchasing an additional 236,261 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Unum Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 76,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 73,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

