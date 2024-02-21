Ursa Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ursa Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

