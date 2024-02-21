V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $267.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $274.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

