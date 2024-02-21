V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,779 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 185.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

