V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 3,883 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 205.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,499 shares of company stock valued at $479,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

