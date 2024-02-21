V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 151.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $541.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.