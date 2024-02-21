V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 3,665 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 401,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.