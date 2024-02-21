V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 6,079 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

