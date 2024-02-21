V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

