V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Masco by 848.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 115,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 103,419 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,561,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,894,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAS opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.